Secretary Becerra Welcomes New Deputy Chief of Staff Angela Ramirez

WASHINGTON – Today, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra welcomed Angela Ramirez to the role of Deputy Chief of Staff. Ramirez, a former Special Assistant to the President and House Legislative Affairs Liaison, will replace Anne Reid.

“We are fortunate to have Angela Ramirez join us at the Department of Health and Human Services as Deputy Chief of Staff. I have known Angela since my days in Congress. She is a smart, savvy steadfast strategist whose values and experience flawlessly align with HHS’ mission. She will be an asset to our team as we continue to tackle COVID-19, expand access to health care, strengthen behavioral health, and implement forward-leaning policies. She has a tough job: filling the shoes of Anne Reid. Anne set the stage at HHS for the launch of our ambitious agenda for better health and services for all Americans. She was instrumental in bringing together a talented team of leaders and navigating some of our biggest challenges. We will miss Anne’s incisive voice, bottomless energy, and uncanny compass. But most, we will miss her dedication to mission and deep belief in the spirit of service.” - HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra