AI Exosphere (Leaks Welcome Video) and announced their writing assistant could write more than just product descriptions.

Satellite Blogger Playground BETA

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early this month, the company announced its launch of Satellite Blogger in early 2022. Satellite Blogger is a SAAS powered by AIExo's HailyAI that instantly generates high-quality content on any subject or niche.New capabilities and user enhancements have been added as the company prepares to launch BETA.The founder's Sal Peer, CEO, and Alex Athey, CTO, wanted to give users new opportunities to play and discover the capabilities of AIExo's bleeding-edge HailyAI inferences.After much deliberation and RISE member feedback about AI Ethics, the duo came up with an easy way for users to still experience the new prompt-based skill system through "The Playground."The Playground link enables users to generate content with Trained and BETA AI Writing Skills."The Playground BETA Skills have many use-cases that are strictly prompt-based through HailyAI with exciting but varied results." - Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere One of the major updates is Satellite Blogger's capability to generate based on custom prompts developed by our team.For example, AI product description skills will automatically generate product descriptions based on your input and related keywords. This can be very convenient when you have many products and can't regularly write appealing descriptions for each product.Our Ad generation skill is about automatically generating advertising copy based on your product, service, and related keywords. Writing a high volume of ads can be beneficial without sacrificing your original and genuine tone.HailyAI is ideally suited for these tasks because it generates relevant and appealing descriptions based on raw information in many languages. Furthermore, this is pure original content, so there is no risk of duplicated content.The company offers these skills to all users but states that they are in the early testing stages. Therefore, although BETA skills are available, they do not guarantee the generations.Check out the exclusive video new members will see when entering The Playground.About AI ExosphereAt AI Exosphere, our focus is on Project Hail (HailyAI), an AI voice business assistant who can take complex digital actions and act in a sales and customer support role.

