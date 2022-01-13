BRINGING ECO SUSTAINABILY AND MENTAL HEALTH INTO THE SPOTLIGHT AT NYFW FEBRUARY 2022
CANADIAN MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE SVETLANA CHERNIENKO DEBUTS HER NEW ECO SUSTAINABLE WU-SAH LINE ON THE RUNWAY OF NEW YORK’S FASHION WEEK 2022.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former model and acclaimed Mental Health Advocate, Svetlana Chernienko prepares to grace the runway of BREAK FREE NYFW with her new eco-sustainable Wu-Sah line themed around biophilia which literally translates to “love of life” and has been proven to help those struggling with Mental Health, through nature.
BREAK FREE NYFW is a showcase that will not only focus on designers and models coming together in support of mental health awareness but will host a larger conversation. A portion of the proceeds from this showcase will go towards 10,000 beds, which provides scholarships to assist those seeking treatment for substance use disorder and to enter into a rehabilitation center.
The Wu-Sah collection along with the Break Free NYFW showcase will be held on February 14th, 2022 at The Vondue located in the Herald Square at 225 W 34th Street, NYC.
Doors open at 6:30PM EST. and show commences at 7-9PM. The showcase will also be streamed worldwide through ticket purchases.
For live tickets and streaming tickets, please visit wu-sah.com
Media Inquiries:
Sybill Haven/Publicist
438.346.3635
sybill@havencommunication.com
Wu-Sah
www.wu-sah.com
IG: @wu.sah
FB: @wu-sah
Svetlana Chernienko
@therealsvetlana
Sybill Haven
Haven Communication
+1 438-346-3635
email us here