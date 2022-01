BRINGING ECO SUSTAINABILY AND MENTAL HEALTH INTO THE SPOTLIGHT AT NYFW FEBRUARY 2022

Wu-Sah Goes Eco-Sustainable & Debuts In NYFW 2022

CANADIAN MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE SVETLANA CHERNIENKO DEBUTS HER NEW ECO SUSTAINABLE WU-SAH LINE ON THE RUNWAY OF NEW YORK’S FASHION WEEK 2022.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former model and acclaimed Mental Health Advocate, Svetlana Chernienko prepares to grace the runway of BREAK FREE NYFW with her new eco-sustainable Wu-Sah line themed around biophilia which literally translates to “love of life” and has been proven to help those struggling with Mental Health, through nature.BREAK FREE NYFW is a showcase that will not only focus on designers and models coming together in support of mental health awareness but will host a larger conversation. A portion of the proceeds from this showcase will go towards 10,000 beds, which provides scholarships to assist those seeking treatment for substance use disorder and to enter into a rehabilitation center.The Wu-Sah collection along with the Break Free NYFW showcase will be held on February 14th, 2022 at The Vondue located in the Herald Square at 225 W 34th Street, NYC.Doors open at 6:30PM EST. and show commences at 7-9PM. The showcase will also be streamed worldwide through ticket purchases.For live tickets and streaming tickets, please visit wu-sah.comMedia Inquiries:Sybill Haven/Publicist438.346.3635sybill@havencommunication.comWu-SahIG: @wu.sahFB: @wu-sahSvetlana Chernienko@therealsvetlana