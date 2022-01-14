CarNet Marketing Turns 20 Years
Celebrations Are Always Better With Promotions
Today dealers have to invest their advertising dollars more wisely than ever before. Make sure every dollar goes towards a customer who is guaranteed to be in the market and shopping the competition.”USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarNet Marketing’s YourHotLeads.com is a proven high return on investment marketing resource, trusted and executed on a no-commitment basis by hundreds of dealerships nationwide turned 20 years old this week.
— A note from the Director of Operations, Tony Nielsen
CarNet has assisted car dealers to exceed sales quotas with their exclusive, auto leads facilitated on their YourHotLeads.com platform. They have delivered millions of fresh auto sales leads to dealerships, throughout the country. Their unique relationship with America's top credit bureaus is a pipeline to the highest quality vehicle leads from dealers' most valuable areas and demographics. CarNet currently scores an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and meets all guidelines set forth by the three major credit bureaus, the FCRA, CAN-SPAM, and several national auto lenders.
They boast a solid infrastructure, built from the ground up by veteran car dealers totaling over 100 years in the business. They are the only company in the industry to own all elements of their program (cloud customer relations management tool My Fresh Prospects, credit data from the 3 credit bureaus, 24/7/365 live Elite Call Centers, mail and print house, support team, and sales account managers) to provide this seamless, highly effective auto marketing platform.
How CarNet’s YourHotLeads.com works. Each day, Monday - Friday, CarNet will upload into My Fresh Prospects Cloud CRM every consumer who has been in a dealership, shopping the local competition in the last 8-24 hours to buy a vehicle. They then, automate the means to market via the CRM in the form of USPS mail (a custom letter and snap pack piece), phone, email, text messaging, social media (Facebook and Instagram) with a firm offer of credit, pre-approved for up to $39,000. Instructions are provided with the ability to confirm the offer and set an appointment with the dealership’s sales team via CarNet’s call center, secured websites, IVR, or by calling the dealership directly.
To celebrate their 20th anniversary, they are offering free unlimited bankruptcy auto leads with every standard auto leads marketing packages described above. Also, Your Hot Auto Leads direct mail packages for as little as 99¢ per piece! Visit yourhotleads.com to view available, pre-approved, local auto leads free one time and to take advantage of all of these promotions for a limited time.
