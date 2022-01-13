Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 2022 Individual Artist Fellowship Awardees

Twenty-five Delaware artists to receive recognition

Wilmington, Del. (January 13, 2022) – Twenty-five Delaware artists are being recognized by the Division for the high quality of their artwork. Work samples from 132 Delaware choreographers; composers; musicians; writers; and folk, media and visual artists were reviewed by out-of-state arts professionals, considering demonstrated creativity and skill in their art form. The 25 selected fellows reside throughout Delaware including Dover, Georgetown, Hockessin, Lewes, Magnolia, Middletown, Newark, Smyrna, Townsend and Wilmington.

Awards are given in three categories: $10,000 for the Masters Award, $6,000 for the Established Professional Award, and $3,000 for the Emerging Professional Award. Fellows are required to offer at least one exhibit or performance during the upcoming year, providing an opportunity for the public to experience their work. Additionally, the work of the Fellows will be featured in a group exhibition, Award Winners XXII, at the Biggs Museum of American Art tentatively set for June 3 through July 23, 2022.

“Individual Artist Fellowship grants recognize Delaware artists for their outstanding work and commitment to artistic excellence,” said Jessica Ball, director of Delaware Division of the Arts. “The financial award allows them to pursue advanced training, purchase equipment and materials, or fulfill other needs to advance their careers. The Division of the Arts understands that artists have been hard hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic and was pleased to be able to allocate some additional funds to recognize more artists this year.”

The Masters Fellowship is open to different artistic disciplines each year. In Fiscal Year 2022, Masters Fellowship applications were accepted in Literary Arts and Media Arts from artists who had previously received an Established Professional Fellowship. In addition to exemplifying high artistic quality, Masters Fellowship applicants must demonstrate their involvement and commitment to the arts in Delaware and beyond. Listed below are the Delaware Division of the Arts 2022 Individual Artist Fellows.

Linda Blaskey has been awarded this year’s Masters Fellowship in Literature: Poetry. Blaskey’s work has been chosen for inclusion in Best New Poets, 2014, and in North Carolina’s Poetry on the Bus project for National Poetry Month. She is poetry/interview editor emerita for Broadkill Review, is coordinator for the Dogfish Head Poetry Prize, and current editor for the new online journal, Quartet. She organized a presentation of Icelandic poetry for the Rehoboth Beach Film Festival, and her work was included in Southern Delaware Choral Society’s presentation of Haydn: “Mass in the Time of War.” She sat on the panel, “Collaborative Publishing,” for Western Maryland Indie Lit Festival at Frostburg State University. Blaskey’s work has been published in numerous journals and anthologies, and she is the author of four poetry collections, two of which are collaborations, one forthcoming in 2022. She lives with her husband on a small horse/goat farm in Sussex County, Delaware.

Masters Award ($10,000)

Name Community Artistic Discipline Linda Blaskey Lincoln Literature: Poetry

Established Professional Award ($6,000)

Name Community Artistic Discipline JoAnn Balingit Newark Literature: Creative Nonfiction Joseph Barbaccia Georgetown Visual Arts: Crafts Tim Broscious Townsend Music: Contemporary Performance Jamie Brunson Wilmington Literature: Playwriting Caleb Curtiss Newark Literature: Poetry t. a. hahn Middletown Visual Arts: Sculpture Jeff Knoettner Wilmington Jazz: Performance Roger Matsumoto Newark Visual Arts: Photography Isai Jess Muñoz Hockessin Music: Solo Recital Mia Muratori Wilmington Visual Arts: Painting Tad Sare Wilmington Media Arts: Video/Film Aaron Terry Wilmington Visual Arts: Works on Paper William Torrey Middletown Literature: Fiction

Emerging Artist Award ($3,000)

Name Community Artistic Discipline Stephanie Boateng Newark Visual Arts: Painting Christina Durborow Wilmington Literature: Creative Nonfiction Kiara Florez Magnolia Visual Arts: Painting Gregory Hammond Wilmington Literature: Fiction Jim Hawkins Smyrna Literature: Playwriting Gail Husch Wilmington Visual Arts: Crafts Alice Morris Lewes Literature: Poetry Maia Palmer Wilmington Visual Arts: Works on Paper TANKSLEY Middletown Music: Contemporary Performance Leanna Thongvong Dover Folk Art: Visual Arts Katie West Wilmington Visual Arts: Photography

To contact an individual artist, please email or call: Roxanne Stanulis, Program Officer, Artist Programs and Services, Roxanne.Stanulis@delaware.gov or 302-577-8283.

The next deadline for Individual Artist Fellowship applications will be Monday, August 1, 2022 by 11:59 p.m.

About the Delaware Division of the Arts The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

Image: 2021 Award Winners exhibition at the Biggs Museum of American Art. Artwork by Jack Knight, 2021 Established Professional, Visual Arts: Sculpture.

