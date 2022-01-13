CarbonCure Inducted into Cleantech 100 Hall of Fame, Recognized for its Climate Action
CarbonCure awarded special honour after being a member of the Global Cleantech 100 for seven consecutive yearsHALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarbonCure Technologies, the global leader in carbon dioxide removal technologies for the concrete industry, has been inducted into the Cleantech Group’s Global Cleantech 100 Hall of Fame. For a seventh consecutive year, CarbonCure has also been named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company out of a candidate pool of more than 10,000 entrepreneurs.
The Global Cleantech 100 Hall of Fame was founded to recognize the achievements of the few companies whose sustained excellence over many years has meant that they have been on the annual Global Cleantech 100 list an impressive seven times.
“CarbonCure’s induction to the Cleantech 100 Hall of Fame recognizes the hard work and innovation of our team as well as the dedication of our customers and partners around the world. We are honoured to receive this recognition for the progress we’ve made toward our ultimate mission to decarbonize the concrete industry,” said CarbonCure Chair and CEO Robert Niven. “2021 was a banner year where we were named the Carbon XPRIZE winner, doubled our clean concrete footprint, and scaled our business globally. To receive this award at the beginning of a new year sets the scene for more success to come in 2022.”
The 100 companies on the Cleantech Group list represent the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take us from commitments to actions in the sprint to net zero. This is the 13th edition of the widely respected annual guide. This year’s list included entries from 94 countries. The sectors covered include Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment and Transportation & Logistics.
The Global Cleantech 100 list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global, 85-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting.
“Over the past decade, it has been exciting to see CarbonCure’s swift rise and success at scaling its technologies around the world. We look forward to celebrating even more positive climate impacts from CarbonCure and all of these Hall of Fame companies in the next five to 10 years, delivering sustainable innovation and living out the promise of the Global Cleantech 100,” said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group.
- Download the report featuring CarbonCure and peer companies leading the sprint to net zero.
- For detailed information on CarbonCure’s outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group’s market intelligence platform i3 and search for “CarbonCure.”
- Later this month, CarbonCure will formally accept its Hall of Fame award at the Cleantech Forum gathering in Palm Springs, California.
About Cleantech Group
Cleantech Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. The company brings clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.
Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, Cleantech Group’s services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future.
The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.
About CarbonCure Technologies
Architects, structural engineers, owners, and developers are seeking proven ways to reduce the embodied carbon of their building projects. Recognizing concrete as a solution, CarbonCure Technologies, a fast-growing carbon dioxide removal company and co-winner of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, has developed easy-to-adopt technologies that enable concrete producers to use captured carbon dioxide to manufacture reliable, low-carbon concrete and achieve market differentiation. With a global deployment of more than 500 systems around the world, more than two million truckloads of CarbonCure mixes have supplied a broad spectrum of sustainable construction projects around the world. CarbonCure’s investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon, BDC Capital, Pangaea, Microsoft, 2150, Carbon Direct, GreenSoil Investments, Taronga Group and Mitsubishi Corporation.
