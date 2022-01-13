Unified Announces Midwest Esports Conference Spring Event Tour
Launching January 29th, Unified will be hosting a series of esports events open to the public. Featuring cash prize tournaments and collegiate showcase matches.WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Esports Conference, a collegiate League of Legends circuit taking place across a series of live events, is set to kick off this Spring with a new roster of teams. The conference will once again be hosted by Unified in partnership with Riot Games.
The list of colleges competing in the Midwest Esports Conference include: Drury University, Grand View University, Illinois College, Ohio Northern University, Ottawa University, Purdue University Northwest, and University of Arkansas.
Returning to in-person events after a virtual season in 2021, Unified will be hosting five Esports Festivals across the Midwest to allow conference members and local players alike to take the stage for a chance at thousands in cash prizing.
"We're beyond thrilled to return to presenting matches on the big stage where they belong," said Rebecca Rong, Unified's Director of Marketing, "These aspiring champions deserve the recognition and prestige, and it's an honor to help forge their path to greatness through these live competitions."
The first conference event will be hosted at Grand View University’s campus in Des Moines, IA over January 29-30th weekend. The four other scheduled events will take place at Purdue University Northwest’s campus (Feb. 5-6), Ottawa University’s campus (Feb. 19-20), Drury University’s campus (March 5-6), and the grand finals will be held in Wichita, KS (March 26-27.)
Each event is open to the public; spectator and general admission passes are available for purchase, while the latter will allow attendees to participate in games alongside other competitors. Every festival lists an open prize pool of $5,000 total, and several games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and League of Legends will be featured over the weekend.
A complete list of upcoming events can be found on Unified’s website, along with the respective attendee health and safety policies for each.
