TSC Career Receives ISO Certification Award in Turkey
TSC Career Institute, one of Turkey's largest training companies, has received the ISO certification award for its activities.BURSA, NILUFER, TURKEY, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSC Career Institute, one of Turkey's largest training companies, received the ISO certification award for its activities. TSC Career Education Services Inc. General Manager Serbay Ceylan said, "The quality and organization management system of our company has been documented with the ISO 9001-2008 international standard."
They stated that it is in a leading position in providing vocational training and support services to engineering students and graduates with its more than 400 employees at its headquarters in Istanbul. With this certificate, the company provides trainings that meet the international standards required for employment opportunities abroad, as well as trainings for local positions in the Turkish industry.
ISO Standards provide a framework for quality management and ensure that products and services meet customer requirements.
ISO Standards are an essential part of doing business internationally as they provide a common language for quality management. By meeting ISO Standards, businesses can be confident that their products and services will meet the same high standards wherever they are sold. This is especially important in industries such as manufacturing and engineering where product safety is paramount.
Additionally, ISO certification can give businesses a competitive advantage in the marketplace by demonstrating their commitment to quality. Customers are often prepared to pay a premium for products and services bearing the ISO seal of approval.
With over 19 years of experience, Turkey's leading education company TSC Career Institute has been awarded ISO certification for its quality and organizational management system. In 2023, they will start seminars to teach core engineering majors at local schools or universities across the country.
ISO 22000, ISO 9001 and AS9100 standards are among the most successful areas of the company. He continues to give consultancy to many companies related to these fields.
Among the new goals of the company, personal development and reaching companies that produce high-security products. Continuing to provide training in many different fields in Turkey, TSC aims to provide training to 85% of engineering students in the country until 2030.
Selami Sahin
TSC Kariyer Enstitusu
+90 5412323533
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other