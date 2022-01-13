Organic Cotton Mart Now Selling Women's Tank Tops Made from Organic Cotton

One of the nation’s finest companies selling 100 percent certified cotton products has expanded its products.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart today announced that it is now selling women’s tank tops made from organic cotton.

“We are very excited about this,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products.

Emmanuel stressed that its women’s tank tops are the ideal starting point for everyday attire – organic and sustainable material. Individuals have two colors (black and white) to choose from. The women’s tank tops are 95 percent cotton and five percent elastane.

The company spokesman reiterated that Organic Cotton Mart’s products are made of 100 percent GOTS certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

According to GOTS, "The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognized requirements that ensure organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labeling in order to provide a credible assurance to the end consumer. Textile processors and manufacturers are enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification accepted in all major markets."

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags.

###

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

Contact Details:

487 Lendall Ln

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

United States