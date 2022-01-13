U.S. Supreme Court opinion: Jan. 13

The United States Supreme Court has issued an opinion in a Social Security benefits case. In Babcock v. Kijakazi, the court held that civil-service pension payments based on employment as a dual-status military technician are not payments based on “service as a member of a uniformed service” under 42 U. S. C. §415(a)(7)(A)(III).
