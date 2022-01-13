Diasome announces appointment of biopharma thought leader and CEO advisor Peter Tollman, PhD as a new Board Member.

Dr. Tollman commented, “In light of the ongoing challenges that people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes face, Diasome’s work has significant potential to solve long-standing problems in diabetes care."” — Dr. Peter Tollman

CLEVELAND , OHIO , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a life sciences company focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic conditions, announced today the appointment of Peter Tollman to the board of directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Peter to the board and are looking forward to working closely with him to advance Diasome’s leadership position as an innovator in diabetes care. Peter’s deep experience as a trusted advisor to pharma and biotech leadership teams will be invaluable to us, and we look forward to benefitting from his strategic insights and counsel,” said Robert Geho, Diasome’s CEO.

Dr. Tollman commented, “I am excited by this new relationship and by the opportunity to work closely with Diasome’s board and management team. In light of the ongoing challenges that people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes face globally, Diasome’s work has significant potential to solve long-standing problems in diabetes care. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s progress.”



About Peter Tollman, PhD:

Peter Tollman is Senior Partner Emeritus and Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group. He's also an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School and an advisor to several private equity firms and development-stage companies. Previously, Peter was Managing Director and Senior Partner in BCG's Boston office. He led BCG's CEO Advisory Practice globally, served as the global leader of the firm’s Biopharmaceuticals Practice, and led its People and Organization Practice in the Americas. He was also a BCG Fellow, a prestigious thought-leadership post. As one of BCG's most experienced client-service partners, Peter has helped many of the world's leading corporations improve the competitiveness and performance of their organizations. Outside of BCG, Peter was a founding managing director of MPM Capital, a biotech venture-capital firm.

About Diasome:

Diasome is the developer of Hepatocyte Directed Vesicles (HDV™), the world’s most clinically advanced liver targeting system for drugs used to treat diabetes. When combined with insulin, HDV™ enables preferential insulin delivery to liver hepatocytes in order to significantly reduce the risk of hypoglycemia in patients. The HDV system can be used with any form of insulin and is being tested in both injectable and oral insulin products. If approved, HDV-insulin would represent the most clinically differentiated commercially available rapid-acting pre-meal insulin.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is a chronic, auto-immune disease characterized by the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin, which leads to elevated blood sugar levels. Diabetes costs represent a large burden to both patients and the healthcare system. More than 1.6 million Americans are living with T1D, and there is no cure.

Insulin-induced hypoglycemia is recognized by the American Diabetes Association as the major limiting factor in the glycemic control of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and there are no currently approved mealtime insulin therapies that have been shown to prevent hypoglycemia.