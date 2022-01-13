Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market is Expected to Grow to a Value of US$ 2.87 Bn by 2026

TMR Image

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Pipeline Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rise in patients' education and information levels, as well as a growing elderly population, are likely to act as key drivers for the global erectile dysfunction drugs market in the near future. Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle along with growing prevalence of lifestyle illness is also expected to drive development of the market.

As more men suffer from erectile dysfunction or ED, the demand for its treatment rises. Erectile dysfunction can be triggered by a wide range of factors, such as medication adverse effects, age, hypertension, spinal cord injury, cardiovascular illness, and many other factors. As a first-line therapy for ED, oral medicine such as a PDE5 inhibitor is considered the most effective one.

Male sexual ability declines beyond 50 years of age, accompanied by an increase in the prevalence of ED. The aged are more prone to this condition, the demand for new medicines to address this impairment rises. Furthermore, some physical as well as psychological changes, along with rising rates of hormonal variations, are leading to an increase in erectile dysfunction, thereby driving growth of the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market.

Some of the prominent players in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market comprise Eli Lilly and Company, Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd., Apricus Biosciences Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Cristalia Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The global erectile dysfunction medicines market is anticipated to expand at 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2018 to 2026.

North America Market to be Driven by Growing Awareness about ED and Rising Elderly Population

In terms of region, the global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market is classified into the principal regions of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It is anticipated that regional classifications would provide a better knowledge of the market dynamics at play at the regional level.

In 2016, the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market was dominated by North America, with Europe following closely behind. This market's expansion may be attributed to growing awareness and increased research and development activities in this field. In addition to that, a growing elderly population, a high incidence of erectile dysfunction, and favorable regulations pertaining to medical reimbursement, are all contributing towards the growth of the market in North America.

Because more people are becoming aware of the existence of ED medicines, the market in the Middle East and Africa region is likely to present attractive growth prospects. The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to develop at a rapid pace due to augmented initiatives aimed at boosting awareness about ED drugs.

Lifestyle Changes have Contributed toward Increased Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction Worldwide

In the previous two decades have seen a dramatic shift in lifestyle. The shift is the result of people's rising economic power, particularly in developing and developed countries, which allows them to embrace lifestyle choices that, when indulged in excess, can be harmful to their health. It's important to note that most of these health habits such as smoking or drinking alcohol are done for the sake of relaxing. Many are, nevertheless, prone to addiction. In addition, numerous scientific research have shown that addiction may lead to erectile dysfunction, which is one of those effects.

The increased use of cigarettes, alcohol, and other items has escalated the number of occurrences of erectile dysfunction. As a result this tendency, businesses in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market has benefitted immensely. The number of these cases will steadily increase in the coming years, providing businesses with greater opportunities.

On the other side, work-related stress, which causes people to invest long hours at their jobs, has a negative influence on men's reproductive health. People having difficult objectives to meet, end up toiling hard and ignoring their health. The body's hormones are affected by increasing stress levels. The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is expected to grow as a result of this tendency in the corporate culture.