Robot Operating System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027 | Industry Trends and Forecast Study

Rising installation & deployment of industrial and commercial robots across the world is one of the key trend boost the growth of Robot Operating System Market

ALBANY , NY, US, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of robots has increased substantially over the years. The growing prominence of robotics in various industries and sectors will have a profound impact on the growth of the robot operating system market. The prominent sectors in which robot operating systems are making a mark are such as hospitality, agriculture, retail, healthcare, and others. These factors will bring profitable growth for the robot operating system market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Earlier, robots were just devices that performed repetitive tasks. With the emergence of novel technologies in the robotics sector over the years, it is not just limited to replicating tasks. With the help of these systems, robots can work hand in hand with humans. Based on this factor, the robot operating system market is estimated to observe extensive growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027. In addition, the popularity of industrial robots will also assure promising growth for the robot operating system market.

Global ROS market is primarily driven by increasing adoption and investment in research and innovation activities. Software and hardware modules which are commercially available must be easily adopted in research work at a lower price. With help of ROS, complexities of the software engineering while developing robotics projects is reduced. ROS increases the speed of software development and help to redistribute as it include integrated framework and toolsets for robotics development. These factors help researcher and developer to adopt ROS into their robotics research and innovation activities. The healthcare sector is growing significantly and is showing a futuristic approach by introducing robots in the day-to-day operations with an aim to develop and implement robotics in medicine and healthcare.

Furthermore, increasing manufacturing units across the globe is expanding industrial capabilities and automation of business processes by acquisitions or widening their existing setups. Capital investment in robotics technology has been increased especially in commercial robots. Companies such as Fanuc Corporation and ABB, are planning to invest more in the R&D to develop better robots as well as their operating system that is user friendly and affordable. However, major concern in the ROS ecosystem, includes the security issues in design and implementation of ROS. Many suppliers of robotics operating systems provide ROS that is protected, secured, and then commercialized. Research organizations developing ROS are emphasizing on investing and building more stable ROS and providing better application programming interface (APIs).

A robot operating system (ROS) is a framework used by numerous companies and organizations of different sectors across the globe. It offers a hassle-free entry point for nonprofessionals in the field of programming robots. ROS is not precisely an operating system but a meta operating system. A meta operating system assists another operating system in carrying out its tasks. It is open-source software, and this factor makes it a favorite among many applications and sectors. Easy access is one of the vital advantages that help in boosting the popularity of robot operating systems. It communicates utilizing TCP/IP and other protocols.

Research and development activities will accelerate the adoption of robot operating systems substantially. The activities help in producing more In addition, the investments from various investor conglomerates and firms will help in developing a positive growth trajectory. Transparency Market Research’s (TMR’s) research report on the robot operating system market has every component that will assist the stakeholder in understanding the current scenario. The overall market research survey on robot operating systems by TMR suggests a stable growth period.

According to the TMR experts, the market for robot operating systems is prognosticated to expand at 9.2 percent CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2027. In the context of valuation, the robot operating system market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 438 Mn by 2027, the end year of the forecast period.

Industrial Automation to bring thriving growth for robot operating system market

Industrialization is expanding at a swelling rate across Asian countries such as China and India. With the growing number of industries, the requirement for industrial automation is also gaining considerable traction. This aspect is leading to the adoption of robotics massively. For bridging the gap between automation and manufacturing processes, robot operating systems act as a bridge. The growing demand for robot operating systems in high-tech companies and industries will serve as a growth-multiplying factor.

E-Commerce Companies Leveraging on Robot Operating Systems for Warehouse and Logistics Operations

The demand for online shopping has increased substantially over the years. Companies in the e-commerce sector are ramping up their efforts to offer quick delivery to all its customers. For fulfilling this purpose, these companies are using robotics on a massive scale.

Robot operating systems are penetrating the e-commerce sector with novel discoveries. For instance, Ambi Robotics, a leader in simulation-to-reality AI has launched Ambikit, a multi-robot kitting system that uses AI data collection through robot operating systems for reducing operating costs and boosting order accuracy. Such developments bode well for the growth of the robot operating systems market.

