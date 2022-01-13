TeleDaddy going Global | Launching in India | Virtual Primary Care Platform | Online Pharmacy | DTC Telemedicine

TeleDaddy Platform Telemedicine Platform Online Pharmacy

TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer Health Platform soon to be available nationwide in USA and launching in India in first half of 2022.

TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer Health Platform utilizing state of the art DTC Telemedicine Platform, Online Digital Pharmacy and virtual primary care platform taking care of everything from diagnosis by licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed medication to our patients, soon to be available nationwide in USA and launching in India in first half of 2022.

https://app.teledaddy.com/

http://teledaddy.in/

TeleMedicine Platform Highlights

☑SureScripts Certified to send prescription electronically to 65,000 Pharmacy across US.

☑ Video consultation

☑ SMS and Inside Platform Chat

☑ Artificial Intelligence powered Symptoms & Diagnosis.

☑ HIPAA Compliant

☑ Drug Interaction checker

☑ Capture Electronic Consent

☑ LegitScript Certified

Online Pharmacy Highlights

☑ Online Pharmacy Platform

☑ Physical Pharmacy.

☑ Building own Proprietary Pharmacy Software.

☑ HUB Capability.

☑ Pharma Fulfilment Capability

Capabilities

☑ Direct to Consumer Subscription offering of Erectile Dysfunction Meds, Birth Control, Migraine, Hair Loss, Skincare, Quit Smoking, Anaphylaxis, Allergies etc.

☑ HUB Pharmacy

☑ Manufacturer solutions for Branded Medications like Contrave, Ubrelvy, Nurtec ODT, Cambia, Zomig Nasal Spray, Stendra, Addyi, Xulane, Qbrexza, Afrezza, Tosymra, Emgality…..etc.

☑ Online Pharmacy Platform

☑ Telemedicine platform

☑ Digital Therapy (DTx) Platform for Leva, EndeavorRx, Somryst, reSET, reSET-O …etc. *

☑ Online Pet Telemedicine and Online Pet Pharmacy*

☑ Lab Test*

☑ Contact Lens Platform*

☑ OTC Medications*

* Platform work in progress.

Common Questions:

Q: How many states you will be available in USA and When?

A: In USA

- DTC Telemedicine = 49 States + DC, Excluding Hawaii.

- Online Pharmacy = 49 States + DC, Excluding Hawaii.

- Virtual Primary Care = All 50 States + DC

We are expecting gradual launch in first half of 2022 and complete roll out by the end of 2022.

Q: How many states you will be available in India and When?

A: We will start with top 5 states and Delhi (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi).

we will launch in first half of 2022 and complete roll out by the end of 2023.

Q: Is company operation is scalable to handle higher volume?

A: Yes

- DTC Telemedicine = our state of the art technology for telemedicine make it smooth transfer of patient flow through our system and with our proprietary pharmacy fulfilment technology, one technician can fulfill more than 400 Rx per shift.

Q: Do you have Physical Partnered Pharmacy in India?

A: We are actively in talks with multiple pharmacy throughout India and planning to have at-least one pharmacy in 100 KM radius.

Q: How can we request a demo of all the functionalities?

A: Please send us a request on ankit@teledaddy.com

– A doctor’s prescription is required for purchase.