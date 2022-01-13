Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,347 in the last 365 days.

Registration Now Open for NH BOW Winter Workshop

CONTACT: Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 Megan Woods: (603) 271-0495 January 13, 2022

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for New Hampshire’s 2022 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) Winter Workshop, a one-day program where women will learn outdoor skills to enjoy during the winter months.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. Participants will focus on one outdoor activity during the day-long event. Choices include Ice Fishing, Winter Outdoor Survival, Snowshoeing/Wildlife Tracking, and “Shoe and Shoot” (woodland target shooting on snowshoes). To learn more visit www.nhbow.com.

A fee of $80 covers the workshop, lunch, and equipment use. Participants must be at least 18 or older.

Classes are filling fast. All registration and payment will be done online. To sign up, visit www.nhbow.com/winter-bow-registration. If classes are full, please check back to see if spaces have opened up through cancellations. Registration closes on January 31, 2022.

New Hampshire BOW programs are co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org), a nonprofit group that advocates for the promotion and protection of hunting, fishing, and trapping, as well as the conservation of fish and wildlife habitat.

You just read:

Registration Now Open for NH BOW Winter Workshop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.