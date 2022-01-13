Registration Now Open for NH BOW Winter Workshop

CONTACT: Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 Megan Woods: (603) 271-0495 January 13, 2022

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for New Hampshire’s 2022 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) Winter Workshop, a one-day program where women will learn outdoor skills to enjoy during the winter months.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. Participants will focus on one outdoor activity during the day-long event. Choices include Ice Fishing, Winter Outdoor Survival, Snowshoeing/Wildlife Tracking, and “Shoe and Shoot” (woodland target shooting on snowshoes). To learn more visit www.nhbow.com.

A fee of $80 covers the workshop, lunch, and equipment use. Participants must be at least 18 or older.

Classes are filling fast. All registration and payment will be done online. To sign up, visit www.nhbow.com/winter-bow-registration. If classes are full, please check back to see if spaces have opened up through cancellations. Registration closes on January 31, 2022.

New Hampshire BOW programs are co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org), a nonprofit group that advocates for the promotion and protection of hunting, fishing, and trapping, as well as the conservation of fish and wildlife habitat.