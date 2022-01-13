62 original paintings by Hudson River School artists are being sold online through Feb. 16 by Absolute Auction & Realty

Oil on canvas View of Sunset Sailing on the River by Edmund Darch Lewis (1835-1910), impressive at 32 inches by 49 ½ inches (overall, including frame).

Oil on canvas by Fred Pansing (N.Y./Germany, 1844-1912), depicting Hudson River Schooners sailing in the widest part of the Hudson River, at the “Tappan Sea”, painted circa 1880.

Oil on canvas by David Maitland Armstrong (1836-1918), believed by the owners to be A View from Moodna Creek (Murderer’s Creek), looking east at Pollepel Island.

Oil on canvas, signed and dated 1859 by Edmund C. Coates (1816-1871), titled American Harvesting, originally painted by Jasper Francis Cropsey (1823-1900) in 1851.