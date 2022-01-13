Chimney Caps Market Revolutionary Trends in Industry Statistics by 2021-2025

Chimney Caps Market Advance Technology And New Innovations 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chimney caps market size was $112.1 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $128.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, North America dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about half of the share of the global market. A chimney cap which is also known as chimney shroud is a shield like structure which is installed on the chimney. It is basically a fireplace termination cap, which protects the inner chamber of chimney from water and other debris. It is majorly used in residential and non-residential sector to prevent the escape of burning particles from chimney pipe.

Single-flue segment to dominate, multi-flue to grow the fastest through 2025

Among types, the single-flue segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. This is due to the growing awareness about the valuable usage of single-flue chimney caps such as affordability, and easy installation in residential sectors such as homes. However, the multi-flue segment would register the fastest CAGR of 1.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Residential segment to be dominant through 2025

Among applications, the residential segment captured nearly two-thirds of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. However, the non-residential segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 1.7% through the forecast period.

North America to be dominant through 2025

The market in North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance through 2025. This is due to the presence of key manufacturing companies and large investment in the chimney manufacturing sector. However, Europe would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 2.0% from 2018 to 2025. The other regions analyzed in the market study include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Industry Frontrunners

The key market players analyzed in the report include Artis Metals Company Inc., Chim Cap Corp, Chimney King, Fireplace Essentials, GLL, HY-C, National Chimney, Olympia Chimney Supply Inc., Owens Chimney Systems Inc., and Stromberg. These companies have implemented various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.