What If ‘The Force’ Were Real? This Doctor Believed It Was

Oneness is a belief that everything and everyone is interconnected. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen talked and wrote extensively about the mystery of what happens when we die.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Lucas called it “The Force” in his Star Wars movies, Taoists call it “The Way,” and the late Dr. Pieter Noomen called it “Oneness.” It’s a belief that everything and everyone is interconnected. Dr. Noomen’s website, www.wordsforall.org, is filled with writings on the subject, and his words may offer healing for a divided world struggling to find truth and meaning.

Dr. Noomen wrote of having transformative visits on the spiritual level, and his website brings to light the universal and eternal “facts of life” that were communicated to him.

“I can only say that the information came from a presence on my innermost spiritual level that I was in communication with for some time,” he said. “The words seem the result of my spirit merging with the spirit of life.”

While Dr. Noomen’s personal revelations may seem to have a religious tone, he does not use the word God. Instead, he relays his journeys on the spiritual plane with a freedom that invites readers to uncover and explore their own accessibility to Oneness without labels or specific constructs. What others will experience, he said, will be as unique and as personal as the individuals themselves.

Visitors on www.wordsforall.org can explore Dr. Noomen’s comprehensive collection of vivid experiences and wisdom drawn from the communications he shared with that “spiritual presence.” He grew to believe that, either directly or indirectly, all life stems from one common source, and when we can reconnect with that source, we reach the highest level of existence. And perhaps more importantly, he believed that being in direct contact with the ALL of existence is possible for anyone and everyone.

Born in the Netherlands, Pieter Noomen, completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and as a staff member of a Los Angeles metropolitan church, working in mental health fields like suicide prevention and hospice.

An example from Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week from his website:

"In many parts on our planet, the beginning of a new year is celebrated. The heart of it could and should be not so much the public displays, fireworks, speeches of leaders, etc., but the reflection in our personal minds on the merits of last year and what to look forward to. Even that can be superficial. What really can gladden our hearts is that regardless of circumstances, we are not just the center of our little world, but of the whole world, as only we can make real changes for the better! If we all would do that.... wow!"