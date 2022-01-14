Submit Release
UC Funds A December to Remember

Boston, MA | 153 Units

Dallas, TX | 125 Units

Kansas City, KS | 200 Units

UC Funds curates more than 15 transactions and $250 Million in December

— Dan Palmier, Founder and CEO of UC Funds

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UC Funds closed more than fifteen separate transactions in a December to Remember, with more than $250 million in new and refinancing transactions.

“It is a great way to celebrate the end of this year and holiday season with a crescendo of multiple projects including several exciting new construction and adaptive reuse developments.”, says Dan Palmier, Founder and CEO of UC Funds.

New deals closed showcase UC Funds’ expertise in complex transactions that include state and federal tax credits, new construction, and even complex adaptive reuse development in key MSAs across the country.

About UC Funds
Providing over $3 billion of capital solutions, UC Funds is a one-stop shop for commercial real estate capital solutions and has earned a national reputation for being the industry’s most sophisticated financial ally. UC Funds is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Denver. For information on investing opportunities, please email info@ucfunds.com.

Rosemarie McElwee
UC Funds
