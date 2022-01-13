Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,334 in the last 365 days.

Synthetic antibody demonstrates Omicron detection along with all other variants of concern

SPR Response demonstrating Omicron variant detection

SPR Response demonstrating Omicron variant detection

MIP Diagnostics' synthetic SARS-CoV-2 antibody shown to detect the Omicron variant as well as previously proven Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma variants

BEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIP Diagnostics Ltd. has today announced that its synthetic SARS-CoV-2 antibody (COVID-19 nanoMIP) can detect the Omicron variant as well as previously proven Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma variants of the COVID-19 virus.

MIP Diagnostics, the leading manufacturer of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) - commonly termed synthetic antibodies - has demonstrated that its COVID-19 nanoMIP can detect the increasingly dominant Omicron variant. The synthetic antibody has already been shown to detect the other variants of concern - Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma.

Initial assessment using pharmaceutical grade molecular modelling software demonstrated the COVID-19 nanoMIP should be able to detect the Omicron variant, and this has now been confirmed via laboratory testing. The COVID-19 nanoMIP was shown to detect the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant spike protein (Native Antigen Company) in buffer using surface plasmon resonance (SPR), with a magnitude of specific response comparable to other variants of the virus previously tested. Third party validation in a separate sensor device will be carried out shortly.

Originally developed in under 8 weeks, the MIP Diagnostics COVID-19 nanoMIP offers IVD manufacturers a host of benefits including high selectivity and sensitivity, demonstrated to the picogram level in a number of COVID-19 sensor devices. The robust nature of MIPs, when compared to antibodies, will also provide the superior shelf life and storage properties required by the IVD market as self-testing becomes more prevalent across multiple disease states following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the new data, Alan Thomson, CTO at MIP Diagnostics said, “In pandemic situations, a fast response is essential, and our advanced molecular modeling software had already been utilised to assess the performance of the COVID-19 nanoMIP against the Omicron variant in-silico. This new data has confirmed our initial findings, and not only demonstrates the capabilities of the COVID-19 nanoMIP, but also supports the wider progress toward robust, non-animal derived reagents in the IVD industry.”

Keli Stockbridge
MIP Diagnostics
+44 1234 589725
email us here

You just read:

Synthetic antibody demonstrates Omicron detection along with all other variants of concern

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.