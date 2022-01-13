Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,349 in the last 365 days.

Military Warriors Recap of events

2021 Was Another Successful Year for Military Warriors Support Foundation

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 was another challenging year for many people. We saw some things no one would ever have thought. Some events were groundbreaking, while others might have been considered will-breaking. However, Military Warriors Support Foundation and sponsors continued to focus on our combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses.

One of the biggest hurdles for every person and business was the economic strain the shutdowns and economic decline had produced. Despite the difficulties, Military Warriors Support Foundation made it a point to prioritize these amazing men and women. With the help of our faithful and devoted supporters, Homes4WoundedHeroes and Homes4GoldStars were able to award 12 mortgage-free homes to Heroes and their families. Meanwhile, Transportation4Heroes provided 29 payment-free vehicles to deserving men and women.

While relatively new, we launched our HOPE4Heroes program. This unique program is an effort to support our female veterans by providing housing while pursuing vocational training or higher education. As with many of our other services, we provide a life and financial mentor to assist these women far beyond their education endeavors.

Ken Eakes, Executive Director of Military Warrior Support Foundation, stated that since they began in 2007, they have reached all 50 states and have awarded over $200 million in direct funding and assets to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families. Gold Star families are the immediate family members of a member of the military who died serving during a time of conflict. “I am just so honored to serve those who have done so much for us,” Ken said.
Skills4Life hosted 54 outdoor events across the country. These recreational events for our combat-wounded veterans are one way we assist in their transition from military life to civilian life.

As we move forward into 2022, we remember all those who have sacrificed for us. Their sacrifices allow us to have continued freedom beyond this holiday season. It’s never too late to donate to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and help a combat-wounded veteran. Every donation received is your opportunity to help provide for their needs and move forward successfully into civilian life.

Show your support for our nation's Heroes by donating today, https://app.giveforms.com/campaigns/militarywarriors/mwsf

If you or someone you know would like to apply, please visit our website at: https://militarywarriors.org

About Military Warriors Support Foundation:
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret) in 2007. Their mission is to provide support that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. Through their programs, they have awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes and 100 payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families in all 50 states. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. For more information, visit:
MilitaryWarriors.org

Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
email us here

You just read:

Military Warriors Recap of events

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.