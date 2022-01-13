Military Warriors Recap of events
2021 Was Another Successful Year for Military Warriors Support FoundationSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 was another challenging year for many people. We saw some things no one would ever have thought. Some events were groundbreaking, while others might have been considered will-breaking. However, Military Warriors Support Foundation and sponsors continued to focus on our combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses.
One of the biggest hurdles for every person and business was the economic strain the shutdowns and economic decline had produced. Despite the difficulties, Military Warriors Support Foundation made it a point to prioritize these amazing men and women. With the help of our faithful and devoted supporters, Homes4WoundedHeroes and Homes4GoldStars were able to award 12 mortgage-free homes to Heroes and their families. Meanwhile, Transportation4Heroes provided 29 payment-free vehicles to deserving men and women.
While relatively new, we launched our HOPE4Heroes program. This unique program is an effort to support our female veterans by providing housing while pursuing vocational training or higher education. As with many of our other services, we provide a life and financial mentor to assist these women far beyond their education endeavors.
Ken Eakes, Executive Director of Military Warrior Support Foundation, stated that since they began in 2007, they have reached all 50 states and have awarded over $200 million in direct funding and assets to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families. Gold Star families are the immediate family members of a member of the military who died serving during a time of conflict. “I am just so honored to serve those who have done so much for us,” Ken said.
Skills4Life hosted 54 outdoor events across the country. These recreational events for our combat-wounded veterans are one way we assist in their transition from military life to civilian life.
As we move forward into 2022, we remember all those who have sacrificed for us. Their sacrifices allow us to have continued freedom beyond this holiday season. It’s never too late to donate to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and help a combat-wounded veteran. Every donation received is your opportunity to help provide for their needs and move forward successfully into civilian life.
Show your support for our nation's Heroes by donating today, https://app.giveforms.com/campaigns/militarywarriors/mwsf
If you or someone you know would like to apply, please visit our website at: https://militarywarriors.org
About Military Warriors Support Foundation:
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret) in 2007. Their mission is to provide support that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. Through their programs, they have awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes and 100 payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families in all 50 states. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. For more information, visit:
MilitaryWarriors.org
