Lapid: Pinuno bill proposes to increase compensation of social workers in government services

Press Release

January 13, 2022

PINUNO BILL PROPOSES TO INCREASE COMPENSATION OF SOCIAL WORKERS IN GOVERNMENT SERVICES

Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a bill which proposes to increase the compensation of public social workers.

The measure which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 9433 also known as the "Magna Carta for Public Social Workers," proposes that the salary grade of entry-level junior officer public social workers shall be at least salary grade 13 or based on the Salary Standardization Law of 2022, that will be equivalent to P29,798 per month.

Social workers are in the frontlines of government service. The nature of the work of social workers is mostly ground or field work exposing them to a number of hazards and risks. Given the crucial and vital role of these social workers in our society, especially in the time of the current pandemic, it is only fitting that we give them just recognition and appreciation through an increase in their compensation, which has always been lower to that of their counterparts in the private sector.

"Napakarami ng responsibilidad na ginagampanan ng mga social worker dito sa ating bansa. Kahit sa gitna ng pandemya, matiyaga silang nagtatrabaho para makapaghatid serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan kasama na riyan ang pamimigay ng relief goods sa mga tinamaan ng kalamidad. Ang mga social workers din ang nagbibigay ng suporta at gabay sa mga bata, kababaihan at mga pamilya na biktima ng pang-aabuso. Kasama rin sa trabaho nila ang pagtuturo sa mga bata sa mga day care centers at pagtulong sa out-of-school youths at OFWs. Sa dami ng kanilang responsibilidad, marapat lamang na bigyan sila ng tamang pagkilala at malaking tulong sana sa kanila at kani-kanilang pamilya kung mabibigyan sila ng mas mataas na sweldo para may sapat silang panggastos at pambili ng kanilang pangangailangan," Pinuno explained.

Pinuno's bill proposes to amend RA 9433 by adjusting the salary grades of public social workers. The bill also seeks to amend the definition of "public social worker" to include not only those performing social work functions under the position title "social welfare officer" but to all positions in the government that require registered/licensed social workers. This will expand the coverage of the said law by also including those whose services are engaged through job orders or contracts of service.

"Sa ilalim ng aking isinusulong na panukalang batas, bagamat hinihiling kong taasan ang pasahod sa mga social workers, dapat manatili pa rin at hindi mabawasan ang lahat ng benepisyong ibinibigay ng gobyerno ngayon sa mga public social workers. Dapat lamang na manatili ang mga benepisyong ito lalo't sa gitna ng pandemya sila ay nahaharap sa matinding hamon bilang mga frontliners"" Pinuno said.

The bill also states that Local Government Units which do not have adequate or sufficient funds shall only partially implement the established rate as may be approved by the social work management and consultative council.

Within ninety (90) days after the approval of this Act, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), in consultation with the Social Work Management and Consultative Council, shall modify the Index of Occupational Services, Occupational Groups, Classes and Salary Grades to adjust the salary grades of public social workers.