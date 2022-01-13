Europe Flatbread Market Projected to reach $16,479.4 million by 2027

Europe flatbread market

The Europe flatbread market has been witnessing increase in innovation in the last few years.

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Europe Flatbread Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Nature: Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The Europe flatbread market size was valued at $9,552.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $16,479.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027.

A flatbread is prepared with flour, water, and salt, and subsequently rolled into flattened dough. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a fork or spoon, many people use a flatbread to wrap or scoop food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity, owing to increase in health awareness among European consumers. Different types of flatbreads are made by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals such as rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans, which are fermented.

Convenience foods refer to the products, which require minimal processing and can be prepared easily without much efforts. The preference for on-the-go food products, which are readily available in the market has increased, due to changes in eating habits and busy lifestyle. For instance, availability of ready-to-eat flatbreads in the market to make sandwiches at home easily without much efforts significantly contributes toward the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, easy availability of convenience food on online platform helps in increasing the consumer base. Flatbread contains naturally occurring proteins such as barley, wheat, and rye. These grains are the basic ingredients and rich source of gluten in flatbread. However, this can be life-threatening for individuals suffering celiac disease, as celiac disease is a condition causing negative reaction to gluten and results in damage to the intestines. Therefore, consumer suffering from this disease cannot absorb nutrients present in flatbread and leads to mineral and vitamin deficiency, which restrains the growth of the Europe flatbread market.

Increase in preference of consumers toward gluten-free flatbread products such as naan, pita, and focaccia, owing to rise in health cautiousness drives the growth of the Europe flatbread market. Moreover, availability of various healthy alternatives in the market with low-calorie content and fat-free & cholesterol-free products is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for breads in wheat base and whole grains, which are rich in fiber and proteins, supplement the growth of the Europe flatbread market.

Clean label focuses on avoidance of additives, artificial colors, chemicals, artificial flavors, GMOs, high fructose corn syrup, and hydrogenated oil. Moreover, clean label is a consumer-driven movement, which demands a return to real food and transparency through authenticity. The regulations associated with flatbread products related to various ingredients used in the process, food hygiene, and health claims foster the growth of the market. Furthermore, introduction of clean label creates a trust factor among consumers, owing to which they can rely on manufacturers of food, thereby contributing toward the growth of the Europe flatbread market.

The Europe flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and nature. By product type, the market is categorized into focaccia, tortilla, pinsa romana, pita, naan and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into food service and retail. On the basis of nature, it is categorized into ambient, fresh, and frozen.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of product type, the pita segment dominated the Europe flatbread market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the food service segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Depending on nature, the fresh segment accounted for highest share in the Europe flatbread market in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Country wise, the UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

The key players operating in the Europe flatbread industry include ARYZTA AG (ARYZTA), Bio Bakkerij De Trog, Boboli Benelux B.V. (Boboli), BRIDOR SAS (Bridor), Chaucer Foods Ltd, Delifrance S A, Dutch Bakery B.V., Europizza s.r.l., Signature Breads Inc., Specialty Breads Ltd., and Vandemoortele NV.

