Personal Care Wipes Market 2025 : Expected to Reach $36.0 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The personal care wipes market size was valued at $19,658.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $35,976.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Personal care wipes are a personal hygiene product mainly used for cleansing and sanitation. Rapid increase in disposable income of consumer and rise in awareness of hygiene leads to surge in demand for personal care wipes. Growth in population of the infants and fashion consciousness among consumers fuel the growth of the market. Skin problems due to chemical contents in wipes and high cost of personal care wipes cause a decline in sale of existing wipes; thus, to cope up, personal care wipe manufacturers focus on natural wipes to minimize side-effects and increase softness.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2564 Moreover, big wipe brands collaborate with different cosmetics companies and stores to include cosmetic wipes segment as an essential content in beauty box/cosmetic box, hence it is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. Use of natural ingredient in wipes and penetration of the market in less developed regions are anticipated to drive the growth of the personal care wipes market throughout the forecast period. Further, the increase in air pollution also majorly propels the demand for general wipes, as skin needs to be cleaned quickly after exposure to air pollutants.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:In terms of value, the baby personal care wipes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.In 2016, Europe dominated the personal care wipes market, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific market is projected to dominate the market by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%, in terms of value.The supermarket/hypermarket segment is estimated to account for nearby half of the total market share in 2016.China and India collectively accounted for approximately half of the total Asia-Pacific personal care wipes market in 2016.Intimate personal care wipes segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period by registering CAGR of 7.4% till 2023.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2564 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the personal care wipes market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing personal care wipes market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the personal care wipes market demand and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global personal care wipes market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-beauty-and-personal-care-market-A10646 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-personal-care-and-cosmetic-products-market 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-protective-footwear-market

