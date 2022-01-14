What women want in their Soulmate: Strategies to be a winner in love by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams

This book takes the readers deep into the minds of women. Not just one kind of person, but almost all. Women are changing and they make excellent all-rounders.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Author, Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams, targets this time, the niche “Self-Help” and takes The Reader through a step by step guide on how to strike a perfect balance in a relationship.This Book is a key guide to look out for the qualities while searching out for a true soulmate which could help in experiencing a harmonious and balanced relationship in the long run.Some of the topics that have been covered in this book, are:-1. Understanding women and their personalities2. Things to avoid, and things to look for in a woman3. How to strike a dream chemistry4. Why women need emotional security?5. Protect her and she abides by you.6. Humour is the way to a woman’s heart7. A man with self-confidence, is a complete man.8. How your intelligence can sweep her of her feet9. Use a good balance of sensitivity and assertiveness10. Treat her as equal11. Different forms of stability a woman looks for.12. Importance of being vary about her choices13. Build curiosity to remain in her list of important people.14. How to be her hot favourite?15. Be spontaneous and passionate about romanceBrief Synopsis and Purpose of the Book:Dr. Shams' “What Women want in their Soulmate” is a definitive and concise self-help book for the potential Grooms/ Partners to understand the qualities that women seek in their life partners.As we move on to the 21st century, there are many reasons that make it quite evident that women are no less efficient as a work force or as homemakers. There is a greater understanding in people of today, than it was 50 to 100 years ago. Just as men look for certain qualities in women taking them into consideration to have a relationship as a life partner, women of today who hold a great understanding and supreme knowledge, have reached a status where they are in the constant look out for a set of virtues in the opposite sex. Men need to establish a platonic relationship with the woman they marry. For this a deeper understanding about the various kinds of personalities is crucial.About the Author: Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is the President of LamAid Ltd. and a writer who has lived in the UK for over 10 years.The writer believes in the path of God and has written books on the true path of Islam and about the Life after death. Some of his books are (Life after Death series) Life in Heaven, Life in Hell.He has documented some of the great Muslim rulers (THE MUSLIM RULERS’ SERIES) like The Kingdom of Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Umer R.A, The Kingdom Of Hazrat Uthman ibn Affan R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A), The Kingdom of Mu' awiya ibn Abi Sufyan R.A. and The Kingdom of Hazrat Al Mansur.The writer has written many books on the great Prophets of Islam. Some of his books are (The Prophet’s Miracles Series): The Miracles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Moses (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Solomon (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), and The Miracles of Prophet David (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Elisha (PBUH).The author believes in a balanced life and thus also penned down his own dimension about life in "Being Unconditional " (11 steps to a perfectly balanced life). Also, during this pandemic, where there is so much thirst for the job, the author has also written an unparalleled book on the job hunt i.e.: The “Insider” Secrets to Landing Your Dream Job in Tech.The author is continuing to professionally pursue his endeavours and work with his next assignment to heighten his creative mind. All these books are available online at Amazon.For any information or any other queries:-Email: info@lamaid.orgWebsite: www.lamaid.org Social Media Handles:Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/What-women-want-their-Soulmate-ebook/dp/B09Q8ZTXLZ/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lam.aid.786 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/