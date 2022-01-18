Mining Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 1528.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.8% | Valuates Reports
In 2020, the global Mining Equipment market size was USD 1348.7 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1528.1 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.
Mining Equipment Market Share
The Mining Equipment includes the consumption of underground mining equipment and Surface mining equipment, such as crushing, pulverizing and screening machinery, portable drilling rigs and parts, portable crushing, screening, washing and combination plants, drills and other machinery (except parts).In this report, we mainly do research and analysis for drill jumbo, drilling rig and drilling machine.The major players in global Mining Equipment market include Caterpillar, Komatsu, etc. The top 2 players occupy over 30% shares of the global market. North America and Asia-Pacific are main markets, they occupy about 50% of the global market. Surface Mining Equipment and Underground Mining Equipment are main types, with a share about 70%. Metal Mining is the main application, which holds a share about 50%.
Mining Equipment Market Segmentation
By Type
• Surface Mining Equipment
• Underground Mining Equipment
• Mining Drills & Breakers
• Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment
By Application
• Metal Mining
• Mineral Mining
• Coal Mining
By Region
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic Countries
• Rest of Europe
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Major Companies
• Caterpillar
• Komatsu
• AB Volvo
• Hitachi Construction
• Joy Global(P&H)
• Sandvik
• Atlas Copco
• Metso
• Thyssenkrupp
• Liebherr
• Terex Mining
• Kawasaki
• Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery
• Weir Group
• FLSmidth
• Tenova TAKRAF
• Doosan
• SANYI
• NHI
• Furukawa
