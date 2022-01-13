Stable Economic Growth Boosts The Market Research Services Market

Market Research Services Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Market Research Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market research services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, India's GDP reached 7.2%, whereas China GDP growth reached 6.0% in 2020. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

LAST TWO DAYS of our annual market report sale! Buy now.

The global market research services market size is expected to grow from $76.42 billion in 2021 to $82.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the market research services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market research services market is expected to reach $108.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Read More On The Global Market Research Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/market-research-services-global-market-report

North America was the largest region in the market research services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the market. The regions covered in TBRC’s market research services market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Major players covered in the global market research services industry are Nielsen Holdings PLC, WPP plc, Gartner Inc, Wood Mackenzie, Ipsos Group S.A., Moodys Corporation, S&P Global Inc, GFK SE, Thomson Reuters and Westat Inc.

TBRC’s global market research services market report is segmented by type into marketing research and analysis services, public opinion and election polling, by end use industry into it services, manufacturing, financial services, construction, others, by enterprise size into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Market Research Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Marketing Research And Analysis Services, Public Opinion And Election Polling), By End Use Industry (IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Others), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a market research services market overview, forecast market research services market size and growth for the whole market, market research services market segments, geographies, market research services market trends, market research services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Market Research Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3614&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Quantitative, Qualitative, Primary, Secondary), By End Use Industry (IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Healthcare), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marketing-research-and-analysis-services-global-market-report

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2021 - By Data Type (Credit And Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile Application Usage, Satellite And Weather Data, Social And Sentiment Data, Web Scraped Data, Web Traffic), By Industry (Automotive, BFSI, Energy, Industrial, IT And Telecommunications, Media And Entertainment, Real Estate And Construction, Retail, Transportation And Logistics), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alternative-data-global-market-report

Big Data And Analytics Market 2021 - By Analytics Tools (Dashboard & Data Visualization, Self-Service Tools, Data Mining & Warehousing, Reporting), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility), By Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-global-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/