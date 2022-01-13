Photographic Services Market Players Increase Value Through Niche Segments

Photographic Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photographers and service providers are increasingly exploring opportunities in niche markets to increase market value and customer base. Photographic services market trends involve expertise and specialization in fields of sports, events, landscapes, wildlife and street photography, are significantly gaining popularity. Companies and individuals are focusing on aerial photography, babies, pets, fashion, travel, and photo journalism. This trend is also helping companies market their services to targeted audiences and reducing operating costs. Working in niche markets enable photographers to command comparatively high prices for their services and specialization, thereby increasing profitability.

North America was the largest region in the photographic services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the photographic services market. The regions covered in TBRC’s photographic services market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global photographic services market size is expected to grow from $38.93 billion in 2021 to $42.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the photographic services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The photographic services market is expected to reach $59.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Major players covered in the global photographic services industry are Shutterfly, Inc., Studio Alice Co Ltd, Getty Images Inc., Lifetouch Inc, Studio Alice Co Ltd, Getty Images Inc, Portrait Innovations Inc and Cherry Hill Photo Enterprises.

TBRC’s global photographic services market overview is segmented by type into portrait studios services, commercial studios, by application into children, youth, adult, by service provider into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

