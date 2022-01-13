SunPower Roadshow Is Rolling In

SunPower by Precis SunPower Roadshow Demonstration SunPower Roadshow Trailer

SunPower by Precis to host the 32-foot showroom trailer for demonstrations January 18th

We are excited to bring the SunPower Roadshow to interested homeowners. With greater understanding and trust in sustainable solutions, we hope solar can be a reality for as many residents as possible.” — Matthew Perry, Vice President of SunPower by Precis.

WINDOMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by Precis, Southern California’s most trusted residential solar installer, will host the SunPower Roadshow on January 18, 2022 from 11a.m. to 6p.m. The 32-foot trailer unfolds to become a customized solar showroom featuring a life size SunPower® SunVault™ battery, a fold-down rooftop where the team will demonstrate how to expertly install SunPower M-Series panels, and digital stations for exploring online solar tools for customers. They will also display how well they work to get homeowners through bad weather, blackouts and unexpected outages. The combination means energy independence and peace of mind!

The team manning the SunPower Equinox Roadshow rig are seriously dedicated solar industry professionals. Th Roadshow travels thousands of miles to bring SunPower’s latest solar technology to the hometowns across the country. Joining them, our SunPower by Precis team is committed to changing the way we power our world. We are dedicated to ensuring that our solar installation teams are equipped with the best industry products and know-how to provide superior installation of home solar systems.

After live demonstrations, our team of experts will be available to answer questions, to spend one-on-one time with interested prospects, and to assist with the use of digital stations.

“We are excited to bring the SunPower Roadshow to interested homeowners,” stated Matthew Perry,

Vice President of SunPower by Precis. “With greater understanding and trust in sustainable solutions, we hope solar can become a reality for as many residents as possible.”

SunPower by Precis

36625 Kevin Rd STE 147

Wildomar, CA 92595

https://precissolar.com/

About SunPower by Precis

With over 40 years of experience and commitment backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, SunPower by Precis offers the best technology, design, and craftsmanship. Their knowledgeable and experienced team provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, design, engineering, and installation services for residential and commercial applications throughout Southern California.

Precis is a SunPower Master Dealer. This designation is awarded by SunPower to residential dealers who demonstrate excellence in areas of installation, training, and customer satisfaction. SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting and rebate processing, as well as providing guidance on SunPower’s flexible financing options. In addition, Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Precis to install the most reliable solar technology.

Last Year's SunPower Roadshow Teaser — Happening Again in 2022!