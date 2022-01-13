CAG International AG Closes on Acquisition of Haig Barrett, Inc.

CAG International develops, markets, and operates global outsourced corporate training solutions.

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAG International AG ("CAG"), a company with shares admitted to trading on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF (Vienna Stock Exchange) under ISIN CH0505534542 (Ticker Symbol: CAG: AV), announced today that in the final days of December 2021, it closed on the acquisition of Haig Barrett, Inc., a California and Texas-based management consulting firm.

Haig Barrett has joined with CAG to bring CAG's world-class programs to the US market. The combined entity combines CAG's proven experience in digital learning, technical platforms, and business agility consulting expertise with Haig Barrett's strong team of US-based consultants, clients, and partners.

The newly merged enterprise is looking to accelerate CAG's growth in the US and select European markets, meaningfully expanding its global footprint.

"The CAG Board and I are very pleased that we have been able to conclude this acquisition, and we know that we can build something very special together going forward," commented Hans Arnell, President of CAG International. "I've known the principals at Haig Barrett for many years, and we have always worked well together."

Haig Barrett has successfully provided management consulting services in the US for over two decades, with a strong presence in the automotive, biopharmaceutical, oil & gas, energy, food & beverage, and high-tech markets.

The combined management team is now planning future growth.