Freedom Founders' Dr. David Phelps Hosts Web Class on 'Inflation and the Great Retirement Lie'

The founder of an industry leader in dental retirement investing held a life-changing web class at no cost.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.marketwatch.com/story/more-americans-are-worried-about-retirement-now-and-their-plans-have-changed-11594745719), more than 62 percent of Americans, including dentists, worry about retirement. That's why representatives with Freedom Founders say its founder Dr. David Phelps recently hosted a free web class on 'Inflation and the Great Retirement Lie.'

"In this free web class, 'Inflation and the Great Retirement Lie,' I revealed why traditional investments will leave you stranded at the worst possible time," said Dr. Phelps, Founder and CEO, and spokesperson for Freedom Founders.

Interested individuals can view the replay today.

Dr. Phelps, who also has a YouTube Channel featuring financial freedom videos for practice professionals, and a free book (https://www.freedomfounders.com/freebookgiveaway), revealed during the web class how inflation is threatening to devour individuals' nest eggs and how to protect themselves and their future.

Dr. Phelps also explained why now is the most dangerous time to invest because the current "mania phase" of the market and the looming major correction.

But that's not all. Attendees of the web class discovered how the Fed and other government entities have been manipulating the current market highs and what happens when it ends; Historical perspective of navigating periods of high inflation and market cycles, and strategies to preserve their investment capital while still getting predictable returns.

Dr. Phelps noted that the web class dove deep into positioning and preparing using strategies to protect wealth while simultaneously positioning for the Great Wealth Transfer. Dr. Phelps also equipped attendees with instant access to the 7-Module "Alternative Investing 101" Training Course, as well as additional bonuses.

For more information, please visit https://www.freedomfounders.com/our-story-retirement-for-dentists-orthodontists/ and https://www.freedomfounders.com/blog/.

Freedom Founders is a community of practice professionals on a mission is to find more Freedom for what matters most in life. It's about creating the space to focus on family, legacy, missions, volunteering, and living unchained from other people’s definition of “success” (the well-intentioned expectations of family, peers and society). We do this by helping our members strategically create the sustainable monthly investment cashflow they need to confidently live life on their own terms. That's Freedom!

