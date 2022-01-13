Submit Release
The Crafty Wagner celebrates diversity through baby’s fashion

The Crafty Wagner logo

The Crafty Wagner...because your baby deserves cute things.

Baby wearing a bodysuit "Child of two worlds"

The Wonder of a Child from two Worlds

Hybrid Babies Collection example

A sneak peek at some of the new Hybrid Babies Collection

A celebration of mixed babies in an overload of cuteness.

Their love has made wonderful babies and they deserve to be celebrated!”
— Alana Wagner

GRIFFIN, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crafty Wagner, a custom baby fashion designer is celebrating the uniqueness and diversity of babies with multicultural heritage. As we embrace one another and the diversity of our nation, The Crafty Wagner has created a Hybrid Baby clothing collection that is now available and ever-growing on Etsy.

Australia is a unique and lovely part of the world where we not only have a thriving multicultural nation but also a variety of animals that are the envy of the world. With these core gifts in mind, The Crafty Wagner has drawn each design with the special animals for all the countries we love so much and to celebrate our wonderful mixed babies.

Alana Wagner, the artist behind The Crafty Wagner said about the new collection “It’s so exciting to reveal the new collection I’ve been working on. Not only have I met so many special couples matched from different backgrounds, but their love has made wonderful babies and they deserve to be celebrated.”

The Crafty Wagner has a starting collection of Hybrid baby designs and is open to requests for more crossovers…as the possibilities are endless! So, whether it's a multicultural, rainbow, cheeky or fun baby, The Crafty Wagner is the place for the best ways to express those wonderful gifts.

About The Crafty Wagner: The Crafty Wagner is a custom baby clothing company based in Griffin, Qld. Founded in 2020, all designs are hand-drawn, applied to baby bodysuits and t-shirts for the cutest babies Australia has to offer…yours.

The Crafty Wagner can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok with @craftywagner
You can find the new collection is available on Etsy at www.etsy.com/au/shop/craftywagner
Any special requests can be sent to Alana directly through the Etsy contact page.

Alana Wagner
The Crafty Wagner
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

