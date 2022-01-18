Submit Release
COLE & VAN NOTE: BARLOW RESPIRATORY HOSPITAL DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cole & Van Note, a leading consumer rights law firm announces today its investigation of Barlow Respiratory Hospital on behalf of its consumers/clients, arising out the company’s recent data breach. According to the company, the private information of a massive number of people may have been stolen in the hacking of its information network. It is currently unknown how many people have had their information used for criminal purposes.

If you received a notice of this alarming data breach and/or have transacted in any way with Barlow Respiratory Hospital, your information may already be in the hands of cybercriminals, making your urgent attention to this situation very important.

Cole & Van Note is ready to discuss your options and can be contacted at (510) 891-9800, by email at sec@colevannote.com, or through our website by clicking below.

Cole & Van Note has been successfully handling consumer and employee rights matters since 1992. The firm has recovered compensation for millions of individuals and stands ready to help you get paid for your losses.

