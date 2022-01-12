Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,309 in the last 365 days.

Canada, U.S. continue Columbia River Treaty talks

CANADA, January 12 - Canada and the U.S. met for the 12th round of negotiations to modernize the Columbia River Treaty on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Building on discussions during the previous round in December 2021, the one-day virtual session focused on evolving concepts for post-2024 flood risk management, Canada’s desire for more operational flexibility and mechanisms for achieving ecosystem objectives.

The Canadian negotiating team, which includes representatives from the governments of Canada, B.C. and the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations, continues its strong collaboration on activities that are informing these historic discussions.

As negotiations progress, the Province maintains its engagement with Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations, residents and local governments to ensure basin interests are reflected in a modernized treaty.

The next round of negotiations will take place in the near future.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Columbia River Treaty, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/ 

To keep up with the latest Columbia River Treaty news, sign up for the newsletter: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/sign-up/ Or follow the CRT on Facebook (@ColumbiaRiverTreaty) or Twitter (@CRTreaty).

To share views on the Treaty, email: columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca

Or write to: Columbia River Treaty Team, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, PO Box 9314 Stn Prov Govt, Victoria, BC V8W 9N1

You just read:

Canada, U.S. continue Columbia River Treaty talks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.