Canada, U.S. continue Columbia River Treaty talks

CANADA, January 12 - Canada and the U.S. met for the 12th round of negotiations to modernize the Columbia River Treaty on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Building on discussions during the previous round in December 2021, the one-day virtual session focused on evolving concepts for post-2024 flood risk management, Canada’s desire for more operational flexibility and mechanisms for achieving ecosystem objectives.

The Canadian negotiating team, which includes representatives from the governments of Canada, B.C. and the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations, continues its strong collaboration on activities that are informing these historic discussions.

As negotiations progress, the Province maintains its engagement with Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations, residents and local governments to ensure basin interests are reflected in a modernized treaty.

The next round of negotiations will take place in the near future.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Columbia River Treaty, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/

To share views on the Treaty, email: columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca

Or write to: Columbia River Treaty Team, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, PO Box 9314 Stn Prov Govt, Victoria, BC V8W 9N1