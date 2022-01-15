Submit Release
Black Female Consultant Launches Business Academy Offering MWBE Certification and Business Planning

Business Consultant, Alyssa A. Hogan, is giving minority businesses in Florida a leg-up in MWBE certification and Business Plans with her new business academy

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORLANDO, FL (December 24, 2021) – Business Consultant, Alyssa A. Hogan, is giving minority businesses in Florida a leg-up in MWBE certification and Business Plans with her new business academy, AAH Enterprise.

Statistics indicate that Florida has the third-largest number of black-owned businesses in the nation, with 2.5 million businesses. To level the playing field for these businesses, the government introduced the MBE certification to provide access to contracting opportunities that would not have otherwise been available to minority businesses. Sadly, many entrepreneurs view the MWBE certification as another hurdle to achieving success because of all the paperwork involved.

But not anymore! Alyssa A. Hogan’s AAH Enterprise offers a customized MBE certification training program that provides hands-on support throughout the entire process. Unlike the average MBE certification courses, AAH offers one-to-one coaching, accountability reports, strategic guidance, and Q&A sessions, that are delivered over a maximum of 30 days. As part of the program, AAH Enterprise also provides detailed business analysis to help participants understand their target audience for contracting once they are approved.

While MBE certification increases visibility and contract opportunities for minorities, many often miss out on grand opportunities because they do not have a solid business plan. To give clients the best possible chance of success in launching and scaling their businesses, AAH Enterprise also offers a Business Plan service. The company’s team of writers and consultants perform extensive industry research and market analysis to create a high-quality business plan. Each business plan highlights the entrepreneur’s industry expertise, prepares them for applying for a local and federal contract, and attracts banks and investors. To date, AAH has helped its clients secure over $1 million in grants funding and loans.

Hogan is excited about helping minority businesses to launch and scale their business, through her business academy. She is supported by a team of experts in human resources, business and executive coaches, and trainers. She said: “Starting a business can be both exciting and daunting at the same time. Our Business Academy equips clients for business growth through our unique approach. We want all our clients to succeed and so we provide the very best service to ensure that.

For further information or to schedule an appointment for AAH Enterprise’s MBE Certification program or Business Plan service, visit; https://alyssaahogan.co/

