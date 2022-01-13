Sonablate Corp. Expands Management Team with Appointment of Scott Simmons as Vice President, US Sales
As the adoption of focal therapy continues to grow, I look forward to partnering with the physician community and expanding the availability of the Sonablate minimally invasive treatment platform.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a global leader in minimally-invasive focused ultrasound technologies, today announced the appointment of Scott Simmons as Vice President, US Sales. In this new position, Mr. Simmons brings to the company over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry, most recently as Director of Business Development with Boston Scientific. In his new role, Mr. Simmons will be responsible for all aspects of building and growing the US Sales strategy and team.
— Scott Simmons
“We are extremely delighted to have Scott join the Sonablate team as he comes to us with an outstanding track record of successfully implemented technology rollouts” says Alex Gonzalez, Chief Commercial Officer of Sonablate “Scott’s leadership and sales acumen is well recognized, and we look forward to him building out the US sales strategy and team.”
Mr. Simmons spent the past 16 years in the Urology and Pelvic Health division of Boston Scientific where he developed a unique executive skill set leading teams in national accounts, sales management, and health economics and market access. During his tenure at Boston Scientific, he was instrumental in developing the Field Sales Associate program for the urology division, leading the Greenlight laser revitalization effort, managing the mobile service provider partner relationships, and significantly expanding commercial insurance coverage for the RezumTM and SpaceOarTM procedures. Prior to his career at Boston Scientific, Mr. Simmons served in both sales and operations roles for ForTec Medical Incorporated.
“I am excited to join Sonablate Corp. as the Vice President of Sales and leading the expansion of our footprint in the US Market. As the adoption of focal therapy continues to grow, I look forward to partnering with the physician community and expanding the availability of the Sonablate minimally invasive treatment platform.”
Mr. Simmons will report to Alex Gonzalez, Chief Commercial Officer of Sonablate Corp.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S and NMPA clearance in China; and Sonablate® 500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
Media Contact:
Sonablate Corp.
Nicole Hill
nicolehill@sonablate.com
Rezum and SpaceOAR are trademarks of Boston Scientific Corporate or its affiliates.
Nicole Hill
Sonablate Corp.
nicolehill@sonablate.com