Launch debut single on iTunes ‘Shine’ by singer-songwriter Sylvia Fedrick

Keep Shining

Shine Your Light Down On Me

God's light Shines

What You See is not about me!

Legendary Chi-Lites Founder supports up and coming recording Artist

Marshall Thompson supports Sylvia Fedrick during her concert at DuSable Museum in Chicago, Illinois

Marshall Thompson of the Legendary Chi-Lites releases new Single 'Shine' by Artist Sylvia Fedrick

Music is medicine that soothes the soul”
— Sylvia Fedrick

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today singer-songwriter Sylvia Fedrick launches her debut single and music video ‘Shine’ on iTunes. With a clear touch of soft rock, pop, and country influences, Sylvia Fedrick creates pure music with a deep eclectic sound. She finds her inspiration from artists and bands such as her dad Larry V. Fedrick and Chicago groups such as Kajsa, and Rare Form. She forms a counterweight to contemporary dance music. Her music tells a story, touches deep emotions, and is honest and fresh with a beautiful sound.

Sylvia Fedrick’s single ‘Shine’ is now available on iTunes.

Official website: https://sylviafedrick.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SingSylviaFedrick
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sangsyl
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sangsyl
Bandpage: https://sylviafredrick.hearnow.com/shine
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzXy9Umsmx0

Artist: Sylvia Fedrick is a contemporary gospel singer who launched her first single ‘Sistha Under God’s Construction’ in 2008 which in turn landed her the 2010 Essence Award, along with the nomination for the Gospel Music’s Rising Star for the 2012 Chicago Gospel Jubilee Awards. Fedrick was also awarded the 2014 Music Love Awards for Female Contemporary Artist, as well as being nominated for the 2018 Chicago Independent Awards for Best Gospel Artist of the year.

Mar-Ance: Marshall Thompson of the legendary Chi-Lites has released her latest song under his label Mar-Ance, where he is now the CEO and Executive Producer.

For more information on single, please contact:
Phone: (872) 221-4795
Email: sylfedrick@gmail.com
Website: www.sylviafedrick.com

Sylvia Fedrick
Fed Up Productions
+1 872-221-4795
Shine by Sylvia Fedrick

