Rare Wild Horses in N. California Confirmed To Have Spanish-Iberian Bloodlines

Carter Reservoir stallion, Freedom, may be the most well-known of the Carter wild stallions having even inspired a painting.

Band stallion, Hollywood, relaxes with his two mares and Estar, his 2017 colt.

Thunder, showing off his extreme shoulder cape and unique herringbone stripes down his back while rearing on Virgil, and Black Sox continuing to graze.

From Malaki’s band, meet Mariposa and her 2020 colt, Neopolitan/Neo.