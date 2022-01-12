Supreme Court appoints Angela Sublett Knight to Kansas Commission on ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Angela Sublett Knight to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Sublett Knight is the Violence Prevention, WyCo Connect and COVID-19 Logics coordinator for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County Public Health Department. She will fill an unexpired term ending June 30, 2022.

The 14-member commission is charged with helping the Supreme Court exercise its responsibility in judicial disciplinary matters. It reviews complaints to determine whether a judge has violated the code of judicial conduct the Supreme Court adopted to define the standard of ethical behavior of all judges.

The commission includes six active or retired judges, four lawyers, and four nonlawyers. All members are appointed by the Supreme Court for four-year terms.

Commission members are grouped into two panels, and one panel meets each month. The commission chair is the chair of one panel and the commission vice chair chairs the second panel.

James Cooper chairs the Commission on Judicial Conduct and Panel A. He is a retired U.S. Navy Officer.

Sublett Knight will serve on Panel A. Other Panel A members are:

Terrence Campbell, lawyer at Barber Emerson

District Judge Brenda Cameron, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County

Robert Fairchild, retired district judge from the 7th Judicial District, which is Douglas County

Norman Kelly, lawyer and partner at Norton Wasserman Jones & Kelly

Mary Thrower, retired district magistrate judge from Ottawa County of the 28th Judicial District.

Diane Sorensen is chair of the Commission on Judicial Conduct and chairs Panel B. She is a lawyer at Morris Laing Evans Brock & Kennedy.

Other Panel B members are: