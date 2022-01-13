Spirent Communications selects Navmatix as partner to deliver its new GNSS Foresight service
ROZNOV POD RADHOSTEM, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deploying the cloud infrastructure for the seamless delivery of GNSS forecast data
Navmatix s.r.o., a Czech-based company that provides cloud infrastructure for real-time data delivery, has been chosen by Spirent Communications plc, the world leader in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) test and assurance solutions, to provide cloud infrastructure for its GNSS Foresight service.
The partnership will help Spirent deliver its ground-breaking cloud solution Spirent GNSS Foresight. Spirent GNSS Foresight is a cloud-based service delivering real-time data on the availability and quality of GNSS signals. The solution accurately forecasts when and where GNSS positioning and navigation will be most reliable through a combination of high-definition maps and precise orbital modelling. This makes it possible to obtain a clear picture of the operating environment at a moment’s notice. GNSS Foresight will ultimately allow unmanned vehicles, air taxis and drones to operate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) safely. Spirent is set to become the first company to viably deliver that functionality.
Navmatix will provide the cloud infrastructure required to deliver GNSS forecast data as real-time data via an API. Navmatix will be deploying full operational and developmental support, including hosting for collection and processing the GNSS forecast data through their content delivery network (CDN). The CDN allows the end user to efficiently query, comprehend, and interact with the data. For Navmatix to handle all the foundational infrastructure of the project is a significant phase in expansion of the company as a whole.
“Spirent Communications are pioneers in GNSS test and assurance solutions, and the Spirent GNSS Foresight service expands our solutions to help autonomous systems reliably use GNSS,” said Jeremy Bennington, VP of PNT Assurance. “Navmatix has built a framework that can deliver mission-critical services, which is also reliable and scalable. We’re excited to be partnering with Navmatix and look forward to growing Navmatix’s CDN to support the growth of Spirent GNSS Foresight solution throughout its complete lifecycle.”
Due to the amount of data generated, the architecture delivers a robust and sophisticated solution. Being entirely cloud based, it allows for continual updates and remote access. The cloud infrastructure will provide the tools necessary to deliver Spirent GNSS Foresight services to Spirent customers worldwide.
Navmatix offers managed infrastructure solutions for the operation, development, and ongoing maintenance of GNSS services worldwide.
Tim Van den Eede
Navmatix offers managed infrastructure solutions for the operation, development, and ongoing maintenance of GNSS services worldwide.
Navmatix s.r.o.
+420 770 606 602
email us here