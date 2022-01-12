PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $993 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, January 12 - January 12, 2022

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $992.9 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 26.8 percent more than in January 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Jan. 2022) Recipient Jan. 2022 Allocations Change from Jan. 2021 Year-to-date Change Cities $634.9M ↑ 25.6% ↑ 25.6% Transit Systems $213.2M ↑ 27.6% ↑ 27.6% Counties $59.6M ↑ 28.7% ↑ 28.7% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $85.3M ↑ 32.5% ↑ 32.5% Total $992.9M ↑ 26.8% ↑ 26.8%

For details on January sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.