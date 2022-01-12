PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $993 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $992.9 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 26.8 percent more than in January 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Jan. 2022)
|Recipient
|Jan. 2022 Allocations
|Change from Jan. 2021
|Year-to-date Change
|Cities
|$634.9M
|↑25.6%
|↑25.6%
|Transit Systems
|$213.2M
|↑27.6%
|↑27.6%
|Counties
|$59.6M
|↑28.7%
|↑28.7%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$85.3M
|↑32.5%
|↑32.5%
|Total
|$992.9M
|↑26.8%
|↑26.8%
For details on January sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.