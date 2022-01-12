Elysian Valley Arts Collective Awarded National Endowment for the Arts Grant and Appoints Inaugural Executive Director
The National Endowment for the Arts awards The Elysian Valley Arts Collective a Challenge America grant in the amount of $10,000 to support the Frogtown ArtwalkLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Endowment for the Arts has approved The Elysian Valley Arts Collective (EVAC) for a CHALLENGE AMERICA grant in the amount of $10,000 to support the 2022 Frogtown Artwalk.
The biennial Frogtown Artwalk will take place in the artist enclave along the L.A. River in September 2022, exact date TBA. This project will support local artists, engage small businesses and bring community members together in celebration of art, music and culture in Elysian Valley. The 2022 artwalk will be a hybrid of virtual offerings and in-person installations and experiences.
EVAC’s Frogtown Artwalk is among 168 projects across America totaling $1,680,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2022 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from The Elysian Valley Arts Collective that help support the community’s creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. EVAC is among the organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”
Additionally, the Elysian Valley Arts Collective has named Michelene Cherie their inaugural Executive Director.
From volunteer to executive director; Michelene Cherie has been working with the Elysian Valley Arts Collective since 2018, first as a volunteer helping with fundraising events, then producing that year's biennial artwalk. She subsequently created programming, events and virtual content throughout 2019-2021. She was pivotal in the conception and production of EVAC’s virtual 2020 Frogtown Artwalk as well as producing online classes and events throughout the pandemic shutdown.
Cherie has worked in various capacities in the advertising and entertainment industries as well as the nonprofit sector. Over the years, she has produced events, lead projects and created content for Friends of the Los Angeles River, L.A. Works, The LA River Public Art Project, LATINAfest and spent several years as a Production Manager for the annual Dia de Los Muertos event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Board President Tracy A. Stone says "The EVAC board is delighted to welcome Michelene Cherie to her new position as our first Executive Director. Over the past 4 years, Michelene has proven herself to be an extremely capable organizer, an innovative event producer, and a true friend to Elysian Valley. Her commitment to the arts will ensure that the EVAC continues to grow in service both to our artists, and to the community at large".
About The Elysian Valley Arts Collective:
The Elysian Valley Arts Collective (EVAC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit that operates in the Elysian Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The EVAC was created to cultivate a sense of place and support a local, creative community along the rapidly revitalizing Los Angeles River.
