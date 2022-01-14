Venture Capital Backed Dogdrop Partners with Oakscale for National Franchise Expansion
Consumers expect both forward-thinking technology and flexibility in 2022. Dogdrop is rewriting the dog daycare business model.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles based Dogdrop, a female-founded startup with the mission to provide care, products, and services to dogs, has partnered with Oakscale Franchise Development to lead its national expansion. This follows a recent $2.9 Million funding round led by Fuel Capital with participation from Muse Capital, Animal Capital, Gaingels, Science and leaders in pet care including Mars PetCare and Garrett Smallwood, CEO of Wag!
Led by founders Shaina Denny and Greer Wilk, Dogdrop offers open play with a highly-trained staff, so dogs get the right mental and physical stimulation even if they’re only there for an hour or two. It boasts proprietary technology that makes dog parents’ lives easy and simplifies operations for franchise owners.
Oakscale Franchise Development is led by founder and CEO, Joshua Kovacs, and Senior Vice President of Development, Joe Sexton, and is no stranger to the pet franchise spotlight, having awarded over 100 units of PetWellClinic since partnering in August of 2020.
“Dogdrop fills a void in the marketplace,” explained Kovacs. “There is a need for flexible drop off options for parents that want the best for their dogs, but don’t always need a full or half day of care. We looked at the other options out there and we saw that Dogdrop is way ahead of the tech curve in the dog care space, and they’re offering something that we couldn’t find anywhere else, on-demand care with no time requirements. Consumers expect both forward-thinking technology and flexibility in 2022. Dogdrop is rewriting the dog daycare business model.”
Dogdrop locations are much smaller than your typical daycare at 1800 to 2400 square feet with the aim of maximizing revenue per square foot without sacrificing quality of care. They’re also in the most convenient locations where people already live, work, and play.
“Our mission first and foremost is to provide a safe, healthy, and fun environment for dogs,” said Dogdrop CEO, Shaina Denny. “The second part is to create a member experience that is flexible, convenient, and transparent for dog parents. If we execute on those two things, the revenue follows, and we’ve seen that to be true already. Dogs need mental, physical, and social stimulation on a daily basis, but parents are often forced to choose between expensive half and full day options or to sacrifice their work or personal time to give their dogs what they really need. At Dogdrop, you can drop off for an hour or two, and do what’s best for your dog without breaking the bank.”
The partnership joins two of the youngest, most tech-forward companies in franchising.
“Partnering with Oakscale was an easy decision. Their track record as a young company is outstanding, and more importantly, we share common values and visions,” said Denny.
Kovacs responded, “Dogdrop is special on its own, and with Shaina and Greer steering the ship, it’s no surprise they’ve attracted sophisticated investors already. I won’t be shocked when franchises are sold out across the country.”
