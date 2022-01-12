Submit Release
Evergreen Advisors Promotes Eric Clarke to Managing Director

Evergreen Advisors is proud to announce the promotion of Eric Clarke to Managing Director where he will be leading and expanding the CFO Advisory Practice.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evergreen Advisors is proud to announce the promotion of Eric Clarke to Managing Director of the CFO Advisory Practice.

Eric Clarke joined Evergreen in April of 2015 and will be responsible for leading and expanding the CFO Advisory Practice. Eric’s practice has focused on early to mid-stage venture-back staged companies and he has been an integral part in their success as they capitalized their companies and through to their acquisition. Eric will bring Evergreen’s CFO Advisory Practice serves growing businesses that need quality financial management, strategic guidance, and infrastructure development, assisting companies through the various stages of the company lifecycle, ranging from strategic shareholder initiatives to critical operational needs.

“Evergreen is happy to announce the promotion of Eric Clarke.” said Rick Kohr, Chief Executive Officer, “We are excited to have Eric Clarke’s leadership as we continue to expand our CFO Advisory team. Eric brings tremendous business acumen, best practices, and strategic thinking to the group. He will play a key role in enhancing the execution of our strategies and delivery to our clients. We are thrilled to promote him to this position.”

About Evergreen Advisors

Evergreen Advisors, LLC is a leading investment banking and corporate advisory firm focused on assisting emerging growth and middle-market companies in the areas of corporate finance, growth and exit strategies, business valuation, Outsourced CFO services and advisory services. Providing innovative and strategic solutions, the team has completed over 100 M&A and capital raising transactions, totaling over $5 billion in value for publicly traded and privately held companies. Evergreen has offices in Columbia, MD and Mclean, VA. For more information, visit www.evergreenadvisorsllc.com

Securities transactions conducted through Evergreen Advisors Capital. Member FINRA/SIPC. https://evergreenadvisorsllc.com/

Shelley Lombardo
Evergreen Advisors
+1 410-997-6000
email us here
