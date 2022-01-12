House Bill 624 Printer's Number 0586
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - An Act amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), known as the Telemarketer Registration Act, further providing for unwanted telephone solicitation calls prohibited.
