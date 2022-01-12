Coastal Paving & Excavating to Sponsor Monterey Bay FC Soccer Team
...Union and Coastal share the same core values of teamwork, commitment, and a common end goal. Union has the added benefit of bringing people together to enjoy something they love...”MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Paving & Excavating is now a part of the biggest sport in the world after partnering with the Monterey Bay Football Club. It was recently announced that Monterey Bay FC and Coastal Paving have created a new partnership after Coastal signed on the dotted line to be an official sponsor of the California-based professional soccer team.
Monterey Bay FC hasn’t played a minute of soccer yet but will have its inaugural season this year. The club is an American professional soccer team playing in the USL (United Soccer League) and is based out of Monterey County, California. The franchise was established in 2021 and will start in the second tier of the American soccer league system next season.
“Nelson Mandela said it best when he stated: ‘sport has the power to inspire in a way that little else can. It speaks to people in a language they understand.’ Union and Coastal share the same core values of teamwork, commitment, and a common end goal. Union has the added benefit of bringing people together to enjoy something they love. I feel this makes this an ideal partnership,” said Coastal Paving and Excavating President Michael Melicia.
Coastal Paving & Excavating
Coastal Paving & Excavating is proud to call Monterey Peninsula home, serving friends, neighbors, and businesses across the community. When you need assistance with any type of concrete or asphalt installation or repairs, they’ll be there to get the job done right.
Over the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on local sports, and Coastal Paving wanted to help out. Partnering with the community is important, and they encourage other businesses to follow our lead.
Making a Difference in the Community
Coastal Paving & Excavating recently teamed up with R.E.A.L.I.T.Y., LLC to sponsor “War By The Shore 3,” a mixed martial arts event that was held on Nov. 20 at Broadway Ave in downtown Seaside, California. They have also recently joined forces with Denver Prep Academy in Colorado to provide a scholarship for an Oakland, California high school student-athlete. This will allow a local kid to continue their athletic career at one of the top basketball schools in the nation.
In recent months, Coastal Paving has helped sponsor mixed martial arts, basketball, and soccer in some fashion, and they hope to continue with other sports, as well.
Monterey Bay FC to Start Play in 2022
Monterey Bay FC will be the new team in the league in 2022, and the team is so new that they just finalized their official crest and colors in June of this year. The crest and colors are two different colors of blue, representing land and sea. The “Crisp Blue” represents the waters that brought generations to Monterey Bay by ship, and the “Kelp Blue” adds contrast to the design and represents the waters’ famed deep-sea canyon, kelp forests, coastal estuaries, and abundant sea life.
Coastal Paving & Excavation is proud to be a sponsor of the Monterey Bay FC soccer team, and they look forward to other local team sponsorships in the future.
