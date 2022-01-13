Submit Release
Statement from the California Restaurant Association on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal

The California Restaurant Association applauds Governor Newsom for his thoughtful budget approach, which will help thousands of small businesses – including restaurants.”
— Jot Condie, President and CEO, California Restaurant Association
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “California’s restaurants have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we face a third year of COVID, we must ensure restaurants can operate safely, serve their guests and protect employees. The California Restaurant Association applauds Governor Newsom for his thoughtful budget approach, which will help thousands of small businesses – including restaurants – as they try to weather the pandemic fallout. The Governor’s blueprint calls for cutting red tape, waiving fees and providing hundreds of millions in grants and tax relief to small businesses. These proposals could tip the balance, giving more restaurants a greater chance to stay open. Restaurants face unprecedented circumstances that call for creativity and resourcefulness. The CRA especially appreciates the Governor’s proposal to conform state law to federal rules that ensure that restaurants receiving federal relief grants do not have to pay tax on those grants, helping restaurants that have relied on federal aid to make it through the pandemic. We are additionally grateful for the proposal to allocate $3 billion to begin the process of paying down the pandemic-induced unemployment insurance fund debt, a debt that employers will be saddled with if no action is taken. The restaurant community and CRA look forward to working with the Legislature and the Governor to ensure the vitality and diversity of the restaurant community is safeguarded for the near and long term.” - California Restaurant Association President & CEO Jot Condie

