Mike Liptak Returns To The Travel Technology Association

Competition in the marketplace, consumer choice, and independent distribution allow for positive user experiences and facilitate a stronger economy”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, today announced that Mike Liptak has returned to the association to serve as Vice President of Government Relations. He served at Travel Tech from 2015 through the summer of 2021.
— Steve Shur
“Our members and I are thrilled to welcome Mike back to Travel Tech,” stated Steve Shur, Travel Tech’s President. “With Mike’s institutional knowledge of the industry, and our interactions with the federal government, Mike’s contributions will be immediately apparent.”
Liptak will return to his previously successful role developing and championing the policy priorities of Travel Tech and its members. With a strong focus on travel, tourism, and consumer protections, he will be working with numerous coalitions and trade associations to ensure policymakers at all levels of government fully understand the importance of consumer choice, competition and the role travel intermediaries play in the travel ecosystem.
“Despite being hit by the pandemic, the travel industry remains a critical component to economic recovery,” Shur continued. “Competition in the marketplace, consumer choice, and independent distribution allow for positive user experiences and facilitate a stronger economy.”
Liptak was most recently the Director of Federal Government Affairs at the now-shuttered Internet Association. Before his initial tenure at Travel Tech, he was Director of Government Affairs for the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association. He began his time in the nation’s capital as a legislative aide to U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
“I am excited to be back at Travel Tech at this important time,” stated Mike Liptak. “I remain proud to represent online travel companies as they facilitate choice, convenience and competition into the travel marketplace which benefit both consumers and travel suppliers.”
About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.
