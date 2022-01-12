Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,258 in the last 365 days.

Mike Liptak Returns To The Travel Technology Association

Transforming the Global Travel Marketplace to Benefit Consumers

Promoting Critical Role of Competition & Consumer Choice in Travel Industry

Competition in the marketplace, consumer choice, and independent distribution allow for positive user experiences and facilitate a stronger economy”
— Steve Shur
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, today announced that Mike Liptak has returned to the association to serve as Vice President of Government Relations. He served at Travel Tech from 2015 through the summer of 2021.

“Our members and I are thrilled to welcome Mike back to Travel Tech,” stated Steve Shur, Travel Tech’s President. “With Mike’s institutional knowledge of the industry, and our interactions with the federal government, Mike’s contributions will be immediately apparent.”

Liptak will return to his previously successful role developing and championing the policy priorities of Travel Tech and its members. With a strong focus on travel, tourism, and consumer protections, he will be working with numerous coalitions and trade associations to ensure policymakers at all levels of government fully understand the importance of consumer choice, competition and the role travel intermediaries play in the travel ecosystem.

“Despite being hit by the pandemic, the travel industry remains a critical component to economic recovery,” Shur continued. “Competition in the marketplace, consumer choice, and independent distribution allow for positive user experiences and facilitate a stronger economy.”

Liptak was most recently the Director of Federal Government Affairs at the now-shuttered Internet Association. Before his initial tenure at Travel Tech, he was Director of Government Affairs for the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association. He began his time in the nation’s capital as a legislative aide to U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“I am excited to be back at Travel Tech at this important time,” stated Mike Liptak. “I remain proud to represent online travel companies as they facilitate choice, convenience and competition into the travel marketplace which benefit both consumers and travel suppliers.”

###

About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.

To schedule an interview with a Travel Tech spokesperson, contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.

Please visit https://www.traveltech.org.

Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 2023298357
email us here

You just read:

Mike Liptak Returns To The Travel Technology Association

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.