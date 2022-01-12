MEDfarms of Michigan Secures $6 Million in Non-Dilutive Debt Capital
MEDfarms LLC, one of Michigan’s leading vertically integrated operators, has obtained a senior secured credit facility to strengthen it’s balance sheet and increase the company’s market share of its award-winning premium cannabis products. According to Brandon Dabish, Founder and CEO, “With this funding we will continue to build out our cultivation, cGMP processing, open additional retail locations, and add personnel to accelerate growth in 2022.”
Highway 33 Capital, a boutique investment banking advisory, was instrumental in the transaction, helping assess MEDFarms’ financials prior to preparing diligence materials for the underwriters’ review and negotiating terms. This streamlined the process and enabled MEDfarms to secure competitive debt financing terms for their vertically licensed cannabis company.
According to Managing Partner David Hofer, “Recent multimillion-dollar debt financing among cannabis industry leaders shows that debt as a capital source for cannabis companies is a rational use of capital – potentially cleaning up balance sheets and enabling access to funding for expansion and/or acquisition of distressed assets.”
About MEDfarms
Having doubled revenue every year since its founding in 2018, MEDfarms has become a leading vertically integrated operator in Michigan with an array of award-winning medical and recreational use cannabis products in high demand at its 4 wholly-owned provisioning centers and at over 150 retail outlets throughout the state.
About Highway 33 Capital Advisory
With offices in Miami, Denver, Detroit and San Francisco, Highway 33 is a boutique investment banking advisory specializing in preparing companies in highly regulated markets – Cannabis, Healthtech, Biotech, Pharma, Clean/Climatetech, CBD/Hemp, as well as ancillary technologies like SaaS companies – that are looking to drive growth and enterprise valuations through M&A, non-dilutive debt financing and/or capital investments.
For further information contact David.Hofer@Highway33.com
David Hofer
Highway33 Capital Advisory
