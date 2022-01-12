Huvi, Inc signs 308 Ghost Train to multi year deal
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huvi, Inc signs 308 Ghost Train to a multi-year deal.
Huvi, Inc announces the immediate partnership with 308 Ghost Train. 308 Ghost Train brings a sound of Rock and Roll’s best music to go along with inspirational messages in their songs. 308 Ghost Train was founded by Multi-award winning songwriter and artist Anthony “Train” Caruso.
“I see Huvi and 308 Ghost Train doing big things in the future as we both grow together,” said Roger Warren, CEO at Huvi, Inc. “His story is inspiring and brings Huvi a sound everyone has been looking for”.
Huvi continues to add new and exciting channels to their lineup. Huvi, Inc or huvi.tv is a Live Streaming, TV network. Founded in 2108, Huvi focuses on “Fun” for everyone watching. Whether its Indoor Football and other mainstream sports, Pickleball, cooking shows, esports gaming and other Live entertainment.
Huvi, Inc takes its name from the Finnish word meaning FUN. Huvi, Inc, a Network for the whole family, recently committed to base a channel around 308 Ghost Train and their music and shows.
“If you are looking for fun and exciting TV, Huvi.TV is where you want to go,” said Roger Warren. “It’s all about FUN.” “With the addition of 308 Ghost Train, Huvi will now have a place for our viewers to go for great music and Fun shows”.
